BMW 3 Series

£24,850
Variant name:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Derivative:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Variant: 3.0TD 335d 4X4 xDrive M Sport (S/S) Touring

AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Split rear seat,19” Alloy wheels,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    304469
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    LJ14AXD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    14086 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Aug 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

