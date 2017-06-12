BMW > 3 Series

car description

When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY. Just 1 previous owner 54k with F.S.H. Immaculate Dolphin Grey Metallic with excellent Black leather electric memory and heated seats. Fantastic spec including: Colour screen sat-nav, automatic with paddle shift faunction, rear parking sensors, blue tooth connectivity, C.D. with Mp3 and auxiliary connections, cruise control with brake function, xenon head lights, as new 18'' alloy wheels, dual zone auto climate control, remote locking with 2 working keys, privacy glass, auto lights and wipers, driver information centre, tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, Thatcham 1 alarm system, A.B.S.braking system, traction control Etc. Just 1 previous owner and absolutely lovely., This car is superb