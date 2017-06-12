loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 Series

£10,950
When Unattended Please Call Tony 07879 443805, P.X. and Finance a pleasure, Excellent FINANCE packages to suit EVERYBODY. Just 1 previous owner 54k with F.S.H. Immaculate Dolphin Grey Metallic with excellent Black leather electric memory and heated seats. Fantastic spec including: Colour screen sat-nav, automatic with paddle shift faunction, rear parking sensors, blue tooth connectivity, C.D. with Mp3 and auxiliary connections, cruise control with brake function, xenon head lights, as new 18'' alloy wheels, dual zone auto climate control, remote locking with 2 working keys, privacy glass, auto lights and wipers, driver information centre, tyre pressure monitor, hill start assist, Thatcham 1 alarm system, A.B.S.braking system, traction control Etc. Just 1 previous owner and absolutely lovely., This car is superb

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283202
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Mileage
    54000 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
BP Station
Portsmouth, Hampshire
United Kingdom

