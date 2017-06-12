loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 Series

Compare this car
£20,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:330D XDRIVE LUXURY ,Derivative:330D XDRIVE LUXURY ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d xDrive Luxury

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,Sport steering wheel,18 inch Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Advanced Parking package,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite,Front fog lights,Heated front seats,Luxury package,Media package - Professional,Multi-Function steering wheel,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283190
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Registration no.
    YE15YCZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    33847 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed