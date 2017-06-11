BMW > 3 Series

Variant name:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Derivative:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Variant: 3.0TD 335d 4X4 xDrive M Sport (S/S) Touring
Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Sunroof,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,Rear centre armrest,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Black roof rails,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Internet,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Media package - Professional,Panoramic glass sunroof,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior
Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom
