BMW 3 Series

£31,850
Variant name:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Derivative:335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING ,Variant: 3.0TD 335d 4X4 xDrive M Sport (S/S) Touring

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Black roof rails,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    257928
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    KR16CPN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    11718 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

