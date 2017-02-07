BMW > 3 Series

car description

Cruise Control, Electric Windows, 4x4, Service history ****ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A MINIMUM OF 6 MONTHS RAC WARRANTY, 12 MONTHS BREAKDOWN AND HOME START***** We are delighted to present for sale GREY, this stunning 330d finished in metallic grey with a full black Dakota Leather interior. This car comes with; FULL BMW SERVICE HISTORY WITH RECENT MAJOR SERVICE, PROFESSIONAL MULTIMEDIA AND SATELLITE NAVIGATION SYSTEM, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear, Automatic Air Conditioning, Two-Zone, DAB Digital Radio, Auto Start-Stop (MSA), Tyre Puncture Warning System (TPWS), BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, On-Board Computer (OBC), 18in Light Alloy M Star-Spoke Style 400M with Mixed Tyres, Rain Sensor, Bluetooth Hands-Free Facility with USB Audio Interface, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Upholstery Dakota Leather, Hill-Start Assistant, Electric Windows, Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and we would be happy to take your current vehicle in as part exchange. Indoor viewing area, nationwide delivery available and all vehicles are subject to a £80 administration fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY (MF63URJ), £19,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.