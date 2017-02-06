loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 Series

£25,850
Variant name:330D M SPORT TOURING ,Derivative:330D M SPORT TOURING ,Variant: 3.0TD 330d M Sport (258bhp) Touring

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Heated front seats,Split-folding rear seats,Rear centre armrest,Heated steering wheel,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim with Est,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Black roof rails,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Interior comfort package,LED headlights,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    235195
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Estate
  • Registration no.
    YF16PVY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5726 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

