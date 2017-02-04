loading Loading please wait....
Bmw 3 series

£19,500
car description

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, BMW Live, BMW Assist, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Anthracite Headlining, Front Centre Armrest, LED Daytime Running Lights, Full Leather, Multi-function Steering Wheel, M Sport Bodykit, M Sport Alloys, Sports Seats, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, I Drive System, Front Fog Lamps, Push Button Start, USB Interface, Auto Lighting, Auxiliary In, MP3 Player, Child Locks, CD Player, ABS, Isofix, Radio, Alarm, Stereo, Immobiliser, Adjustable Steering Column, Colour Coded Body, Rear Armrest, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Stability Control, Traction Control, Trip Computer, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Central Locking, Anti-Theft System, Remote Alarm, Remote Central Locking, Height Adjustable Seat, 18'' Alloys Click on this car for full specification. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, Service history, Log book and the HPI certificate on our web site. For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection.

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234703
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Mileage
    34096 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
London Road A20
Kent
United Kingdom

