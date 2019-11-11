BMW > 3 Series

car description

One Owner, Full Screen Professional Sat Nav, Panoramic Glass Roof, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Black Leather Interior, Heated Seats, DAB Radio CD, Harman Kardon, Bluetooth, Bi Xenon Headlights, Front And Rear PDC, Powered Folding Mirrors, Reversing Cam, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Electric Boot Operation, Paddle Shift, 4x4 Just One Owner From New. Full BMW Service History. Maintenance Package (Free Servicing) Until 11/11/2019. Manufacturers Warranty Until November 2017. Very High Spec Which Includes, Full Screen Professional Sat Nav, 19'' Alloy Wheels, Full Black Dakota Leather Interior, Heated Seats, Panoramic Glass Sunroof, DAB Radio CD, Aux Input, Bluetooth, Harman Kardon Speaker Upgrade, Internet, M Sport Plus Package, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Reversing Camera, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Arm Rest, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Electric Folding Mirrors, Electric Boot Operation, Brushed Aluminium Interior Trim, Visibility Package, Interior Comfort Package, Remote Central Locking, Power Steering, Alarm, Immobiliser, Isofix. 5 seats, Alpine White, We Are A Family Run Business Specialising In Sports, Prestige And Performance Cars. Ideally Located On The Border Of Hampshire, Surrey And West Sussex. Our Premises Are Situated A Stones Throw From The A3 And The London Waterloo To Portsmouth Train Line. All Vehicles Are HPI Checked And Come With A Comprehensive 6 Month Warranty Which Can Be Extended. We Offer Hire Purchase And PCP Finance Packages At Very Competitive Rates. Pleased To Be Approved Under The Hampshire Trading Standards 'Buy With Confidence' Scheme, Open 9.00-5.30 Monday To Saturday, Sundays And Out Of Hours By Appointment.