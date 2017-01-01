BMW > 3 Series

car description

Multi function steering wheel, Sports Seats, Privacy Glass ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** BLUE, We are delighted to present this 3.0 330d Sport which is finished in Topasblau Blue and is in excellent condition. The car has low mileage and features includes M Sports Package II, privacy glass, Xenon headlights, 17 inch alloys, electric rear blind, multi function steering wheel, sports seats, rear parking sensors, daytime lights function and rain sensors. The audio system includes 6 x CD changer and radio. The interior is finished in Grey leather. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(FN03ENV), £4,250, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.