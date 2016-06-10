BMW > 3 Series

Variant name:330D SE TOURING ,Derivative:3.0 330d SE Touring 5dr ,Variant: 330D SE TOURING Grey, AA INSPECTED PLUS AA 3 MONTH WARRANTY, Last serviced on 10/06/2016 at 157,387 miles, 5 seats, Service History, 12 Months Road Tax Only £185, Specification Includes, 17'' Alloy Wheels, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Rear Parking Sensors, Digital Dual Zone Climate Control, Full Black Leather Interior, Cd Stereo System, Bury Handsfree Kit, 6 Speed Manual Gearbox. Value Financing Options Available, Fixed Prices., £5,395 p/x welcome
Unit 23 Harrow Brook Road,Hinckley,Harrow Brook Industrial Estate
LE10 3DJ,
United Kingdom
