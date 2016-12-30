BMW > 3 Series

car description

Cruise Control, Satellite Navigation, Radio, Service history ***All vehicles come with a minimum of 6 months RAC warranty, 12 months breakdown and home start**** SILVER, We are delighted to present to you this excellent condition 335D M Sport painted in a gorgeous Silver titan metallic and comes with a big service history. The cars features include 19 inch Double spoke alloys, Xenon headlights, Black dakota leather seats, Gear change paddles, M Sport package, Satellite Navigation, Cruise control, Duel zone air con, Rain sensing wipers, Tyre pressure monitoring, Electrically adjustable seats with memory, Front heated seats, LED Daylight running lights, Rear parking sensors, Multi function adjustable steering wheel, CD, AUX, Radio, Stop/start function and Electrically adjustable side mirrors. Category 1 alarm and immobiliser. ***This car is HPI clear, we accept credit and debit card payments, we can organise competitive finance for you and will would be happy to take your current vehicle as part exchange. Indoor viewing area. Nationwide delivery available. All vehicles are subject to a £80 admin fee. VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. ***(LJ58 POH), £11,993, If somebody replies with the e-mail address leontommy6gmail.com, please disregard and inform us directly, as they are not associated to our business.