BMW 3 Series

£22,850
Variant name:330D M SPORT ,Derivative:330D M SPORT ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW Navigation package,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front fog lights,Headlight power wash,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Rear centre armrest,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sports multi function steering wheel,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    224030
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Registration no.
    LC63LJJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    16827 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2013
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

