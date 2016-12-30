BMW > 3 Series

Variant name:330D M SPORT ,Derivative:330D M SPORT ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 330d M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW Navigation package,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front fog lights,Headlight power wash,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Rear centre armrest,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sports multi function steering wheel,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom
