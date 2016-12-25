BMW > 3 Series

Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys, Full service history Due in. Awaiting Preparation
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Full Leather, Xenon Headlamps, Alarm, Immobiliser, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Retractable Headrests, Sports Seats, Height Adjustable Seat, Folding Rear Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Parking Sensors, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Child Locks, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Metallic Paintwork, Rear Wash/wipe, Roof Rails, Tow Pack, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Mirrors, Electric Windows, Electric Sunroof, CD Player, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys, Full service history
Falcon Service Area
Ely, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...