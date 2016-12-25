loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 Series

£20,500
car description

Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Rain-Sensing Wipers, DAB Digital Radio, Front Centre Armrest, Full Leather, Multi-function Steering Wheel, M Sport Bodykit, M Sport Alloys, Sports Seats, Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Front Fog Lamps, Metallic Paintwork, Push Button Start, I Drive System, USB Interface, Auto Lighting, Electric Seats, Auxiliary In, Child Locks, Isofix, ABS, Alarm, Air Bag, Stereo, Radio, Immobiliser, Traction Control, Central Locking, Trip Computer, Stability Control, Adjustable Steering Column, Automatic Electric Windows, Head Restraints, Power Steering, Electric Mirrors, Colour Coded Body, 18'' Alloys For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, vehicle documents and the HPI certificate on our web site. Just click on the green 'visit web' site button above. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today .Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars. All cars + £196.39 admin Fee

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    223433
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Mileage
    13088 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
Buckmore Park Maidstone Rd
Chatham, Kent
United Kingdom

