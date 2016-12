BMW > 3 Series

car description

50 % OFF 3 YEAR PREMIUM WARRANTY OFFER, WEAR & TEAR ''INCLUDING WORN PARTS'', PARTS & LABOUR, NATIONWIDE COVER, NO EXCESS, UPTO CURRENT MARKET VALUE, COMPETITIVE 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, 4x4 Here We Have A Stunning Estoril Blue 330D X Drive M Sport Complimented With Full Novillo Black Leather Sport Seats. This One Owner Example Has A Full Bmw Main Dealer Service History, And Also Boasts A Great Specification Including; Satellite Navigation, Media Pack, Bluetooth, Privacy Glass,Usb Interface, Bmw Online, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Full M Performance Styling Including Front Splitter, Rear Spoiler And Side Decals, 19'' M Sport Polished Alloy Wheels. This 330D X Drive Is Stunning Throughout And A Viewing Is Highly Recommended, A 3Yr Warranty Is Available Which Is Normally £1395 But For A Limited Period We Are Offering A 50% Warranty Contribution Leaving £695 To Pay.