BMW 3 SERIES Diesel Touring 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

£28,840
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel Touring 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3098 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

BMW 3 Series Diesel Touring Finished in Mineral Grey Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black roof rails,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,Through load,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,LED headlights,Sport model,Reversing assist camera,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312149
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3098 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

