BMW 3 SERIES Diesel Touring 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel Touring 330d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5563 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic
BMW 3 Series Diesel Touring Finished in Estoril Blue Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Split-folding rear seats,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black roof rails,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,Through load,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,LED headlights,Sport model,Reversing assist camera,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,Rear centre armrest,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
