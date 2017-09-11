loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES Diesel Touring 330d xDrive Luxury 5dr Step Auto

£22,950
Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel Touring 330d xDrive Luxury 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16516 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

BMW 3 Series Diesel Touring Finished in Grey Specification Includes ABS,Automatic air-conditioning,Leather,Traction control,Tinted windows,2x driver and passenger airbags,Multifunctional steering wheel,Rain sensor,Central locking,Centre arm rest,DAB radio,ESP

  • Ad ID
    318356
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16516 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers Volkswagen Worcester
Worcester, WR25EA, Worcestershire
United Kingdom

