BMW 3 SERIES Diesel Touring 330d xDrive Luxury 5dr Step Auto

£31,990
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel Touring 330d xDrive Luxury 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 6 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

BMW 3 Series Diesel Touring Finished in Mineral Grey Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,Sport steering wheel,Fineline Anthracite wood,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black roof rails,Run flat tyres,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Luxury package,Through load,USB audio interface,17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,BMW Individual Leather Steering Wheel,De badged (side),Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,BMW Emergency call,Sport automatic transmission

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    312151
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    6 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

