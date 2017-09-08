BMW 3 SERIES Diesel 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 55334 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic
BMW 3 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Estoril Blue Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,Rear and folding head restraints,Headlight wash,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Adaptive headlights,M Sport braking system,Storage compartment package,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,Multi-Function steering wheel,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,M Sport Plus package,Visibility package,Through load,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,Xenon headlights,Electric front seats with driver memory,High beam assistant,Interior comfort package,Sport model,Front fog lights,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,Real time traffic information,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
