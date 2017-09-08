loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES Diesel 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£27,610
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8827 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic

Accessories

BMW 3 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Estoril Blue Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Rear centre armrest,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,LED headlights,Sport model,Reversing assist camera,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315067
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    8827 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

