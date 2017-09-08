BMW 3 SERIES Diesel 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel 335d xDrive M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 8827 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Estoril Blue Metallic
BMW 3 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Estoril Blue Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Rear centre armrest,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,Sun protection glass,M aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Park Distance Control front and rear,Black panel display. full,Concierge Service,LED headlights,Sport model,Reversing assist camera,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,xDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW Emergency call,Remote Services
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
