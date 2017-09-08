loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES Diesel 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Compare this car
£40,690
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Accessories

BMW 3 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Rear centre armrest,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Sport model,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Concierge Service,LED headlights,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,Auto dimming rear view mirror,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW emergency call,Remote Services,Full M Performance Bodykit,20in M Performance Wheels

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    315066
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    330d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    100 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed