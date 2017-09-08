BMW 3 SERIES Diesel 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: Diesel 330d M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 100 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
BMW 3 Series Diesel Saloon Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic Specification Includes Automatic air conditioning,Servotronic steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Rear centre armrest,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla,Sport automatic transmission,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Sport model,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Run flat tyres,Anthracite headlining,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,DAB digital radio,Heated front seats,Extended interior light package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,19inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Concierge Service,LED headlights,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,Real time traffic information,Auto dimming rear view mirror,sDrive,BMW TeleServices,Media package - Professional,BMW emergency call,Remote Services,Full M Performance Bodykit,20in M Performance Wheels
Listers BMW Boston
Boston, PE217PQ, Lincolnshire
United Kingdom
