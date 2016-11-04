loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport Shadow Edition 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport Shadow Edition 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 151 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Laguna Seca Blue

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,(I)Piano Black - BMW Ind.,Sport automatic transmission,Reversing Assist camera,Electric Glass Sunroof,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-dazzle,Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory,Active Cruise Control with ''Stop and Go'',Surround-view,Enhanced Bluetooth with wireless charging,WiFi hotspot preparation,Interior comfort package,Media package - Professional,Pre registered vehicle,Delivery mileage only,Original Price New 54000

  • Ad ID
    409213
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    151 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£42,250

Sytner Leicester BMW
Leicester, LE191UY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

