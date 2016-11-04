BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport Saloon

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport Saloon Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 9700 Engine Size: Ext Color: Alpine White

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Reversing Assist camera, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, LED headlights, Internet, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Armrest. rear centre, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining

  • Ad ID
    416016
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    9700 mi
  • Doors
    4
