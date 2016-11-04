loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport 5dr Step Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9181 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Glacier Silver Metallic

Accessories

M Sport Plus pack ,Media pack - Professional ,Interior comfort pack ,Electric panoramic glass sunroof,Reversing camera,Enhanced bluetooth with wireless charging and Wi-Fi hot spot,Electric front seats & driver memory,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding with anti-dazzle,Brushed aluminium trim with black high gloss finish

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409211
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9181 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner High Wycombe BMW
High Wycombe, HP111EZ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

