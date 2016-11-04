loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey metallic

VAT Qualifying Vehicle,BMW Navigation System,18'' M Double-spoke style Alloy Wheels,Sun protection glass,Exterior Mirrors - folding,Seat heating. front,LED headlights,LED foglights. front,DAB digital radio,Bluetooth hands-free,Cruise control,Park Distance Control,Original Cost New 39915,2000 Finance discount* 10.9% APR REPRESENTATIVE *Terms and Conditions apply

  • Ad ID
    409218
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
£32,000

