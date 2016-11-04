loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 3956 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

M Sport Plus pack,Media pack - Professional,Interior comfort pack,Electric tilt/slide glass sunroof,Enhanced bluetooth telephone functionality with USB audio interface + voice control,Electric front seats & driver memory,Exterior mirrors - electrically folding with anti-dazzle,Brushed aluminium trim with black high gloss finish

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409212
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    3956 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner High Wycombe BMW
High Wycombe, HP111EZ, Buckinghamshire
United Kingdom

