BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£32,684
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 103 Engine Size: 2998 Ext Color: Estoril Blue

Accessories

19" Alloys, Auto Drive Away Locking System, Black Dakota Leather, Bluetooth Telephone Preparation, DAB Digital Radio, Electric Windows, Front Foglights, Heated Front Seats, High Beam Assist, M Sport Plus Package, Media Pack BMW Professional, Navigation System Professional, Sport Automatic Transmission, Sun Protection Glass

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324693
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    103 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2998
  • Engine Model
    2998
Stratstone BMW Chesterfield
Chesterfield, S419BH, Derbyshire
United Kingdom

