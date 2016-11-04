BMW 3 SERIES 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Automatic

loading Loading please wait....
Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 340i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Automatic Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10870 Engine Size: 2998 Ext Color: GREY

Accessories

18` Alloy Wheels M Star-Spoke Style 400 M, Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation, Automatic Air Conditioning with Two - Zone Control, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, M Sport Steering Wheel, Cruise Control with Brake Function and Speed Limiting Function, Multi - Function Steering Wheel, BMW Business Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), Heated Rear Screen, Front Sport Seats, Navigation System - BMW Business, Control Display - 6.5in Colour Display Screen, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, USB Audio Interface, Leather Steering Wheel, DAB Tuner, Rear - View Mirror Automatically Dimming, On - Board Computer (OBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Front & Rear Park Distance Control (PDC), Hill-Start Assistant, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Anti - Lock Braking System (ABS) Including Brake Assist, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (CBC), LED Front Fog Lights, M Sport Suspension

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404168
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    340i
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10870 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2998
  • Engine Model
    2998
