BMW 3 SERIES 335i SE 2dr Step Auto

£8,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335i SE 2dr Step Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 109843 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

2007 BMW 335i, 3.0 automatic, Hard top Convertible, Petrol, TWIN TURBO Immaculate condition in Stunning dark Blue 2 door, 2007 marks the introduction of BMWs new 3 Series Convertible. BMWs new open-top will deliver the ultimate in performance and refinement thanks to a number of innovations. Featuring the first electronically operated folding hard-top roof offered by BMW, the worlds first car to be offered with Sun Reflective seat cooling leather the 3 Series Convertible is set to remain the segment leader. 109,843 Miles, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Immobiliser, Xenon headlights, Alarm, Alloy Wheels AM/FM Stereo, CD Player Air Conditioning, Central Locking, Cruise Control, Electric Adjustable Seats, Electric Windows, Parking Sensors, Power-assisted Steering (PAS), V5 Registration Document. When you purchase car you receive a New Service and MOT, 6 Months warranty and to sweeten the deal you also receive a free 2nd Year Mot. We believe in our cars and youre not just buying a car your purchasing a dream as this cars performance with transform you the next level of driving with passion for only

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    323921
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    109843 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Ensign Garage Ltd
SA11HS,
United Kingdom

