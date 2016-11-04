loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 335i SE 2dr Step Auto

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2007 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335i SE 2dr Step Auto Body: Convertible Trans: Automatic Mileage: 98000 Engine Size: 2979 Ext Color: Silver

Accessories

New MOT, Full service history (9 stamps) & the engine uses a timing chain rather than a replaceable belt. This is an exceptionally well looked after & maintained example of the very striking 335 Convertible & this Bi-Turbo SE model also incorporates a very plush trim level, The trim level includes remote central locking with push button start/stop & remote window open/close function, 19 inch star spoke alloy wheels in excellent condition, Fully automatic folding hard top, Front Fog lights, Full leather interior with heated & electrically operated front seats, Six speed automatic gearbox with steering wheel paddle shift, Rear parking sensors, Xenon headlights with angel eyes & power washers, One touch anti-trap electric windows, Heated electric door mirrors, CD radio with large screen Navigation & i-Drive, USB & Aux inputs, Alarm/immobiliser, Steering wheel audio controls, Cruise control, Auto dim rear view mirror, Digital dual zone climatic air conditioning, Driver information computer, Service indicator, Height adjustable front seats with retractable knee supports, Dual front/side & rear airbags, Child seat anchor points, ABS, PAS, Traction control, Front & rear head rests, Front arm rest, Steering wheel reach & rake. We are a family run used vehicle sales company, with hand picked stock, Finance is easily arranged, Warranty included in purchase price, extendable up to three years. All major debit & credit cards accepted. Registration numbers are obscured for vehicle security.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410183
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335i
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    98000 mi
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2979
  • Engine Model
    2979
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£6,927

EA Car Sales
Romsey, SO510PW, Hampshire
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!