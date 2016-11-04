BMW 3 SERIES 335i SE 2dr Step Auto

Accessories

New MOT, Full service history (9 stamps) & the engine uses a timing chain rather than a replaceable belt. This is an exceptionally well looked after & maintained example of the very striking 335 Convertible & this Bi-Turbo SE model also incorporates a very plush trim level, The trim level includes remote central locking with push button start/stop & remote window open/close function, 19 inch star spoke alloy wheels in excellent condition, Fully automatic folding hard top, Front Fog lights, Full leather interior with heated & electrically operated front seats, Six speed automatic gearbox with steering wheel paddle shift, Rear parking sensors, Xenon headlights with angel eyes & power washers, One touch anti-trap electric windows, Heated electric door mirrors, CD radio with large screen Navigation & i-Drive, USB & Aux inputs, Alarm/immobiliser, Steering wheel audio controls, Cruise control, Auto dim rear view mirror, Digital dual zone climatic air conditioning, Driver information computer, Service indicator, Height adjustable front seats with retractable knee supports, Dual front/side & rear airbags, Child seat anchor points, ABS, PAS, Traction control, Front & rear head rests, Front arm rest, Steering wheel reach & rake. We are a family run used vehicle sales company, with hand picked stock, Finance is easily arranged, Warranty included in purchase price, extendable up to three years. All major debit & credit cards accepted. Registration numbers are obscured for vehicle security.