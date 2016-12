BMW 3 SERIES 335I SE 2007

car description

2007 "07" BMW 335i SE COUPE AUTO/TIP TRONIC(300 BHP) TWIN TURBO, ONLY 2 FORMER KEEPERS, ONLY 66,000 GENUINE LOW MILES, FULL SERVICE HISTORY, FULLY LOADED STUNNING EXAMPLE, PROFESSIONAL WIDE SCREEN SAT NAV, GENUINE BMW BLUETOOTH, AUTO HEADLIGHTS, AUTO WIPERS, CRUISE CONTROL, BLACK NAPPA LEATHER INTERIOR, ELECTRIC MEMORY SEATS, REVERSE PARKING SENSORS WITH VISUAL DISPLAY, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROLLED AIR CONDITIONING, 19" ALLOY WHEELS, DTC TRACTION CONTROL, ABS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC POWER FOLD MIRRORS, PADDLE SHIFT, MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, SPARE REMOTE KEY, ORIGINAL BOOK PACK SUPPLIED. ;;;;PART EXCHANGE ALWAYS WELCOME. ;;3 MONTHS PARTS AND LABOUR WARRANTY WHICH CAN BE EXTENDED UP TO 18 MONTHS FOR JUST GBP 299. ;;ALL MAJOR DEBIT AND CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED. ;;COMPETITIVE FINANCE CAN BE ARRANGED, PLEASE CALL FOR A QUOTE. ;;IF YOU HAVE EVER BEEN REFUSED FINANCE PLEASE CALL US AND WE WILL BE ABLE TO HELP. ;;FULLY HPI CLEAR. ;;TO VIEW ALL OUR CARS FOR SALE PLEASE VISIT WWW.VANTAGECARSALES.COM;;WE ARE BASED NEAR ASHFORD IN KENT.;;OPEN 7 DAYS 9.00am TO 9.00pm VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY, EVENING VIEWINGS CAN ALSO BE ARRANGED IN OUR FULLY LIT SHOWROOM.