BMW 3 SERIES 335i M Sport 4dr Step Auto

£22,000
car description

Type: Used Year: 2012 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335i M Sport 4dr Step Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 47000 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Melbourne Red Metallic

Accessories

Interior Comfort Package,BMW Professional Multimedia Media Package,Visibility Package,Sport Automatic Transmission,19'' M Star Spoke Style 403M Alloy Wheels,Sun Protection Glass,Heated Front Seats,Folding Exterior Mirrors With Anti Dazzle,Brushed Aluminium Trim,High Gloss Black Interior Trim Finisher,Cherished number not included with vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    329571
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335i
  • Colour
    Red
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    47000 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Nottingham BMW
Nottingham, NG72AX, Nottinghamshire
United Kingdom

