BMW 3 SERIES 335i M Sport 4dr

Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335i M Sport 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 35671 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic
Professional Navigation System,Bluetooth Phone Preparation,18 M Star Spoke Alloy Wheels,Bi-Xenon Headlights,DAB Digital Radio,6 CD Changer,Voice Control System,Heated Front Seats,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Two Owners from New,Good Service History,Sytner Select Warranty,Sytner Select Vehicle,For more details please call Stuart on 0114 2755077
Sytner Sheffield BMW
Sheffield, S13BU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...