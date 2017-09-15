loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335i M Sport 4dr

£11,000
Type: Used Year: 2006 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335i M Sport 4dr Body: Sedan Trans: Manual Mileage: 35671 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Black Sapphire Metallic

Professional Navigation System,Bluetooth Phone Preparation,18 M Star Spoke Alloy Wheels,Bi-Xenon Headlights,DAB Digital Radio,6 CD Changer,Voice Control System,Heated Front Seats,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Two Owners from New,Good Service History,Sytner Select Warranty,Sytner Select Vehicle,For more details please call Stuart on 0114 2755077

  • Ad ID
    325915
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335i
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Mileage
    35671 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Sheffield BMW
Sheffield, S13BU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

