BMW 3 SERIES 335i M SPORT 2DR CONVERTIBLE / FULL BMW HISTORY / LEATHER / SAT / NAV /

E - MAIL TO MWCARSALES@BTCONNECT.COM, POST CODE WD18 0FN, TELEPHONE 01923 250220 ANYTIME, 12 MONTHS WARRANTY AVAILABLE, LONG M. O. T, FINANCE IS AVALIBLE TO ALL CUSTOMERS, 2 KEYS AND FULL BOOK PACK, A STUNNING BMW 335I M SPORT CONVERTIBLE WITH MOTORWAY MILES BUT WITH A FULL BMW MAIN DEALER AND SPECALIST SERVICE HISTORY, BIG SPEC CAR WITH ONLY TWO OWNERS FROM NEW, FULL COLOUR SAT / NAV / AND TELEPHONE SYSTEM, I DRIVE SYSTEM, HIGH BEAM ASSIST, FULL POWER ROOF, FULL LEATHER INTERIOR WITH LUMBER SUPPORT, HEATED FRONT SEATS, ELECTRIC MEMORY FRONT SEATS, LOUD SPEAKER SYSTEM, ELECTRIC HEATED FOLDING MIRRORS, 6 SPEED GEARBOX, APTIVE HEADLIGHTS, POWER STEERING, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, REMOTE CENTRAL LOCKING, STEREO AND C D SYSTEM WITH AUX, NON SMOKERS CAR, CARPET MATS, COLOUR CODED BUMPERS AND MIRRORS, REAR HEAD RESTS, FRONT ARM REST, FRONT FOG LIGHTS, AIR CON, MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEEL, MULTI AIR BAGS, A.B.S WITH TRACTION CONTROL, M SPORT ALLOY WHEELS, REAR PARKING SENSORS, HEADLAMP WASH SYSTEM, STUNNING LOOKING, OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK, ALL MAJOR CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS ACCEPTED, PART EXCHANGE POSSIBLE, FINANCE ARRANGED, LONG M. O. T, TELEPHONE 01923 250220 ANYTIME, M W CAR SALES, WIGGENHALL ROAD, WATFORD, HERTS, WD18 0FN.