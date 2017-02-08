BMW 3 Series 335D Xdrive M Sport Touring

car description

BMW 335D M Sport Touring 3.0L Twin Turbo registered March 2014 finished in Estoril Blue Metallic with White Leather Interior and Hexagon Aluminium Trim, Sport 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, 19 Inch M Star Spoke 403 Alloys, M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, Panoramic Electric Sunroof, Reversing Camera, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Electric Mirrors, Heated Front and Rear Sports Seats, Park Distance Control with Front and Rear Sensors, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with Washers and High Beam Assist, Harman Kardon Surround System, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Heated Multifunction M Sport Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Brake, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Light Package, Automatic Climate Control, Professional HDD Colour Satellite Navigation, HDD Music Storage, DAB Radio, DVD/MP3 Player, Bluetooth Phone and Audio, Teleservices, Connected Drive Services, Concierge and Remote Services, Comfort Telephony with Enhanced Smartphone, Black Roof Rails, Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Keyless Go, Velour Floor Mats, Anti Dazzle Mirrors, Folding Rear Seat Headrests, Full BMW Service History. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; U