loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 Series 335D Xdrive M Sport Touring

Compare this car
POA
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

BMW 335D M Sport Touring 3.0L Twin Turbo registered March 2014 finished in Estoril Blue Metallic with White Leather Interior and Hexagon Aluminium Trim, Sport 8 Speed Automatic Gearbox, 19 Inch M Star Spoke 403 Alloys, M Sports Package, M Aerodynamics Package, Panoramic Electric Sunroof, Reversing Camera, Powered Tailgate, Powerfold Electric Mirrors, Heated Front and Rear Sports Seats, Park Distance Control with Front and Rear Sensors, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps with Washers and High Beam Assist, Harman Kardon Surround System, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Heated Multifunction M Sport Leather Steering Wheel, M Sport Brake, Automatic Lights and Wipers, Light Package, Automatic Climate Control, Professional HDD Colour Satellite Navigation, HDD Music Storage, DAB Radio, DVD/MP3 Player, Bluetooth Phone and Audio, Teleservices, Connected Drive Services, Concierge and Remote Services, Comfort Telephony with Enhanced Smartphone, Black Roof Rails, Privacy Glass, Start/Stop, Keyless Go, Velour Floor Mats, Anti Dazzle Mirrors, Folding Rear Seat Headrests, Full BMW Service History. Finance available on request - subject to status. Ask about our Company Directors packages. Fully Valeted; U

Accessories

bmw 3-series 335 d xdrive m-sport touring blue 8-speed alloy-wheels bluetooth cruise-control dvd fsh leather metallic mp3 privacy-glass sat-nav sunroof white-leather xenon 2014 german rwd estate diesel 4-seater hands-free white-interior 2wd light-interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235577
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Year
    2014
Email Dealer >>

Chichester, West Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed