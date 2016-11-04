loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24350 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Roof rails black, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Split-folding rear seats, Armrest. rear centre. 5 seats, 25,995

  • Ad ID
    416708
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    24350 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£25,995

Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU
United Kingdom

