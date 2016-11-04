BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 24350 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Roof rails black, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Split-folding rear seats, Armrest. rear centre. 5 seats, 25,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016