BMW 3 SERIES 335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING Auto

£38,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335D XDRIVE M SPORT TOURING Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 5500 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Glacier Silver Metallic

Accessories

Leather Upholstery ISOFIX Electronic Stability Programme ESP Climate Control Remote Central Locking Alloy Wheels Power Assisted Steering PAS Alarm Front Electric Windows Cruise Control Satellite Navigation Bluetooth Preparation Phone Front Parking Sensor Rain Sensitive Wipers CD Radio DAB Radio Electric & Heated Door Mirrors Power Tailgate Front Fog Lights Bodykit USB and AUX Steering Column - Adjustable Rear View Auto Dimming Mirror Fuel Computer Split Rear Seats Leather Steering Wheel 12v Socket Cupholders Metallic Paint First Aid Kit Front Armrest Load Area - Load Rings

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    314774
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    5500 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Cambridge BMW
Cambridge, CB236EF, Cambridgeshire
United Kingdom

