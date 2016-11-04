BMW 3 Series 335d xDrive M Sport Touring 19" M Sort Alloys M Sport Brakes Pro Navigation Bluetooth High Beam Assist Stunning Example

car description

Multi award-winning prestige car dealership John Holland is delighted to offer for sale this BMW 3 Series 335d xDrive M Sport Touring Auto. Finished in Black Sapphire with complementing Black Leather Upholstery and Brushed Aluminium Interior Inlays.This stunning example comes with a fantastic specification to include 19" Double Spoke M Sport Alloys and M Sport Brakes, Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Paddle Shift, Dual Climate Control, DAB Radio, Harmon Kardon Loud Speaker, Heated Front Seats, Privacy Glass, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Auto Lights, Xenon Headlights, High Beam Assist, LED Day Time Running Lights. Supplied with 2 keys and all its original owners manuals and wallet. John Holland has been established for over 40 years supplying a premium level of service in the sale of sports, prestige and collectors cars. We have a team of experienced buyers who hand pick our cars from all parts of the uk so you can buy with confidence all vehicles are HPI Clear.