BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Saloon Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE
Metallic Tanzanite Blue, Over 7,500 worth of factory fitted options on this car!, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Sport braking system, 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Split-folding rear seats, Extended storage, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, LED headlights, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay preparation, Online Entertainment, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Interior comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional Plus, Opal White Merino lthr - BMW Individual interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Armrest. rear centre. 5 seats, 35,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
