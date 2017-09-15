loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Saloon Auto

£35,995
car description

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 10 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Accessories

Metallic Tanzanite Blue, Over 7,500 worth of factory fitted options on this car!, Upgrades - Piano Black - BMW Ind., M Sport braking system, 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Split-folding rear seats, Extended storage, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, LED headlights, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Apple CarPlay preparation, Online Entertainment, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Interior comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional Plus, Opal White Merino lthr - BMW Individual interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Armrest. rear centre. 5 seats, 35,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    327172
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

