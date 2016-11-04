loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Saloon Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Saloon Auto Body: Sedan Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9232 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: BLUE

Metallic Estoril Blue, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Model designation deletion, Brushed aluminium trim with Pearl Chrome, Sun protection glass, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, LED headlights, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather with blue interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Armrest. rear centre, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 5 seats, BMW AUC APPROVED CAR, 25,000

  • Ad ID
    406982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9232 mi
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
