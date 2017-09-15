loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Gran Turismo Auto

£34,995
Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Gran Turismo Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9659 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double-spoke 598M wheels, Fineline Anthracite wood interior trim, Panoramic glass sunroof, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, BMW Icon adaptive LED headlights, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Online Entertainment, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package. 5 seats, 34,995

  • Ad ID
    327179
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    9659 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom

