BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport Gran Turismo Auto

Type: Used Year: 2017 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport Gran Turismo Auto Body: Hatchback Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9659 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: GREY
Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double-spoke 598M wheels, Fineline Anthracite wood interior trim, Panoramic glass sunroof, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Seat heating. front, High-beam Assistant, BMW Icon adaptive LED headlights, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Online Entertainment, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Media package - Professional, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic Steering, Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, Active Pedestrian Safety, M Sport Package. 5 seats, 34,995
Dick Lovett BMW Bristol
BS107TU,
United Kingdom
Ever since the original appeared in the late-’90s, the 330d and its 335d...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...