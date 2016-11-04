loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - PAN ROOF - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISP

Photos Map

car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - PAN ROOF - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42992 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black

Accessories

This Black Sapphire 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Head-Up Display, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Traffic Sign Recognition, Comfort Access, Electric Folding Mirrors, Music Collection, DVD Player, High Beam Assistant, M Sport braking system, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats,

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413465
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    42992 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£21,998

Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!