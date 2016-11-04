BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - PAN ROOF - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISP

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - PAN ROOF - HARMAN/KARDON - HEAD-UP DISP Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 42992 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black
This Black Sapphire 3 Series Features M Sport Plus pack, BMW Professional Satellite Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Harman/Kardon Sound System, Head-Up Display, Reversing Camera, Heated Dakota Leather Seats, Memory Seats, Adaptive Xenon Headlights, Traffic Sign Recognition, Comfort Access, Electric Folding Mirrors, Music Collection, DVD Player, High Beam Assistant, M Sport braking system, Bluetooth, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Paddle Shift, BMW Full Black Panel Display, Electric Adjustable Lumbar Support, 19 inch 403M Style Wheels, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Four Wheel Drive, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Split Folding Rear Seats,
Imperial Cars Exeter
EX28NB
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016