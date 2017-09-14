loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - NAV - UPGRADED M SPORT BREAKS -

£26,749
car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto - NAV - UPGRADED M SPORT BREAKS - Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 16706 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Blue

Accessories

Features Harman/Kardon Sound System, 19 Inch M Double-Spoke Style 442M Alloy Wheels, Full Black Dakota Leather, BMW Full Black Panel Display, LED Headlights - High Beam Assistant, BMW Business Satellite Navigation, M Sport braking system, DAB Digital Radio/CD Player With AUX/USB Input, Electric Adjustable Seats, Bluetooth, Paddle Shift, BMW Sport Automatic Transmission, Dual Zone Digital Climate Control, Multi-Function Steering Wheel, Auto Headlights, Cruise Control with Speed Limiter, Split Folding Rear Seats, Front and Rear Parking Sensors, Keyless Start, Roof Rails, Electric Boot, LED Daytime Running Lights, Rear Privacy Glass, Electric Windows, Start/Stop, Rain Sensors, Servotronic. Click Visit Website for full service history, online

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324679
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    16706 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
Imperial Car Supermarket Chertsey
Chertsey, KT169DA, Surrey
United Kingdom

