BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20689 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey
Automatic tailgate operation, Front/rear park distance control, Push button starter, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, LED daytime running lights, M aerodynamic body styling, Heated windscreen washer jets, Front ornamental grille with black kidney bars and chrome bezel, Automatic headlight beam throw control, Ambient lighting, Front and rear door armrests, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, M sports leather steering wheel, Interior lights pack - 3 Series Touring, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Automatic drive away locking facility, Sports function on gearbox with steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles
Arnold Clark Motorstore (York)
YO266RB
United Kingdom
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016