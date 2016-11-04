loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20689 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Grey

Automatic tailgate operation, Front/rear park distance control, Push button starter, DAB Digital radio, BMW professional radio/CD/MP3, Rain sensor + automatic driving lights control, LED daytime running lights, M aerodynamic body styling, Heated windscreen washer jets, Front ornamental grille with black kidney bars and chrome bezel, Automatic headlight beam throw control, Ambient lighting, Front and rear door armrests, Dual zone automatic air conditioning, M sports leather steering wheel, Interior lights pack - 3 Series Touring, Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Dynamic Traction Control - DTC, Automatic drive away locking facility, Sports function on gearbox with steering wheel mounted gearshift paddles

  • Ad ID
    417503
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20689 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
