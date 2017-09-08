BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13662 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic
Panoramic Glass Sunroof,Media Package - Professional Navigation,Bluetooth Phone Preparation,M Sport Plus Package,19 M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels,LED Headlights,Reversing Assist Camera,Harmon Kardon Hi Fi System,DAB Digital Radio,USB Audio Interface,Heated Front Seats,Power Operated Bootlid,Sun Protection Glass,Park Distance Control Front & Rear,Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation,M Sport Braking System,Servotronic Steering,Sport Automatic Transmission,4 Wheel Drive,VAT Qualifying Vehicle
Sytner Sheffield BMW
Sheffield, S13BU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
