loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Compare this car
£30,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 13662 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Mineral Grey Metallic

Accessories

Panoramic Glass Sunroof,Media Package - Professional Navigation,Bluetooth Phone Preparation,M Sport Plus Package,19 M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels,LED Headlights,Reversing Assist Camera,Harmon Kardon Hi Fi System,DAB Digital Radio,USB Audio Interface,Heated Front Seats,Power Operated Bootlid,Sun Protection Glass,Park Distance Control Front & Rear,Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation,M Sport Braking System,Servotronic Steering,Sport Automatic Transmission,4 Wheel Drive,VAT Qualifying Vehicle

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    316740
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    13662 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Email Dealer >>

Sytner Sheffield BMW
Sheffield, S13BU, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed