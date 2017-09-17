BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2016 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 9001 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: BMW Individual Metropolitan Blue Metallic Paint
Sport Automatic Transmission,M Sport Plus Package,BMW Professional Plus Media Package,Head-Up Display,Panoramic Glass Sunroof,Adaptive M Sport Suspension,BMW Individual Piano Black Interior Trim,Reversing Assist Camera,Electric Folding Exterior Mirrors,Front Seat Heating,Speed Limit Display,Electric Powered Tailgate Operation,19'' M Double Spoke Alloy Wheels,LED Headlights,Harman/Kardon Surround Sound System,M Sport Braking System,Sun Protection Glass,Park Distance Control - Front & Rear,Cruise Control with Brake Function,DAB Digital Radio
Sytner Newport BMW
Newport, NP202DS, Gwent
United Kingdom
