BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

£24,500
car description

Type: Used Year: 2014 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 26201 Engine Size: 3000 Ext Color: Alpine White

Accessories

Reversing Assist camera,Panoramic glass sunroof,Seat heating. front,Internet,M Sport Design package,Media package - Professional

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    325909
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    White
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    26201 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3000
  • Engine Model
    3000
Sytner Leicester BMW
Leicester, LE191UY, Leicestershire
United Kingdom

