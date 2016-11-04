loading Loading please wait....
BMW 3 SERIES 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto

Type: Used Year: 2015 Make: BMW Model: 3 SERIES Trim: 335d xDrive M Sport 5dr Step Auto Body: Station Wagon Trans: Automatic Mileage: 20538 Engine Size: 2993 Ext Color: Black Sapphire

Business Navigation System, 18" Alloys, Bluetooth Telephone Hands Free Facility, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Reversing Assist Camera, Rain Sensor Wipers with Auto Headlight Activation, Front Sport Seats, Auto Dim Interior Mirror, Sun Protection Glass, DAB Digital Radio, Parking Distance Control, Extended Storage, M-Steering Wheel, M-Aerodynamic Bodystyling, Extended Interior Light Package, Auto Drive Away Locking System

  • Ad ID
    402689
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 3 Series
  • Derivative
    335d
  • Colour
    Black
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    20538 mi
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2993
  • Engine Model
    2993
£22,051

Stratstone BMW Leeds
Leeds, LS73JB, West Yorkshire
United Kingdom

